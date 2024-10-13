Jia He Purchases 109,909 Shares of N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) Stock

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) insider Jia He acquired 109,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,738.63 ($9,282.85).

N1 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,407.75, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get N1 alerts:

N1 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from N1’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

N1 Company Profile

N1 Holdings Limited, a property-backed private credit lending company, engages in the provision of property financing, and mortgage management and broking services to customers in Australia. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Real Estate Services, Migration Services and Other. The company offers direct lending and private credit for the purpose of bridging finance, purchase and urgent settlement, renovation of business premises, working capital, business expansion, equipment acquisition and/or upgrade, debt consolidation, equity release for business, and external administration/receivership for small and medium enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.