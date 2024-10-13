Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 1,782,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

Shares of JRVMF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 878,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,452. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Jervois Global Company Profile

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

