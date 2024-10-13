Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.69). 3,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.63).

Jersey Electricity Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

