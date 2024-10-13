Jefferies Financial Group Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $314.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $290.03 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $303.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

