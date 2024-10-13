JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 171.4% in September

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
JE Cleantech Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of JCSE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
About JE Cleantech
