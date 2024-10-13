JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 171.4% in September

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JE Cleantech Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of JCSE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

