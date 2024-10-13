JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,432. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.