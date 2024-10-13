JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $382,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of XMMO stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,067. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.39 and a one year high of $123.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

