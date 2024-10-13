J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

