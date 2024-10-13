iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $155.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.