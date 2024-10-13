iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYJ traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,754 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.47. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

