iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $138.88. 51,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

