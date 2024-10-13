iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 664,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,826. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

