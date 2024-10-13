iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

