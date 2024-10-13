iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,575. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.