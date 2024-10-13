iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Holdings Boosted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 343,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

