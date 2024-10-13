iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 114,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.