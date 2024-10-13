iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

