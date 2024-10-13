iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stake Lowered by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IOO stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $100.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

