iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

