iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,989,000.

IJR stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

