iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

