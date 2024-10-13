iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

