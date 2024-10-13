iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

