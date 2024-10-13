iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 744,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

