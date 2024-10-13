iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after acquiring an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.