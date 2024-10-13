io.net (IO) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

io.net (IO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One io.net token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00002965 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, io.net has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $176.57 million and approximately $52.30 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00253969 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.95334102 USD and is up 12.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $74,375,152.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

