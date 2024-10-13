Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

