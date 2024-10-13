InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Down 88.1% in September

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.