InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Down 88.1% in September

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.