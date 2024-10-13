Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

