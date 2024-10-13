Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 587,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,695,000 after acquiring an additional 143,617 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $493.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.