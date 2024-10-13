Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FIL Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 587,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,695,000 after purchasing an additional 143,617 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.27. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

