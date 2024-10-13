Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IHYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.96.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up about 6.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned 21.69% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

