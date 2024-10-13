Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ IHYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.96.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
