Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.73 and traded as high as $26.09. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 287,600 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $842.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.