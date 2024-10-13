Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the September 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 162,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $179,000. McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 197,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 294,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 413,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.