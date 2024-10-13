Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

