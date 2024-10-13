Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $575.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

ISRG opened at $484.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after buying an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

