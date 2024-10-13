Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

