Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the September 15th total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Intrusion Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 165,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

