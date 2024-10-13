InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

