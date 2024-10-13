Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $43.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.01 or 0.00012729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00045452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,262,615 coins and its circulating supply is 472,158,328 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

