International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $233.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $235.83. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

