Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Shares Up 11.3% – Here’s Why

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

