Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPF) Raises Dividend to $1.56 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.564 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
