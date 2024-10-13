Inspire Investing LLC Sells 545 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.44 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

