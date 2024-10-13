Inspire Investing LLC Sells 269 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

