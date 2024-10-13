Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.55 and its 200 day moving average is $323.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

