Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,270,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4,275.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AN opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.54.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,262,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

