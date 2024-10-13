Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 673.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Commvault Systems worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $162.99.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

