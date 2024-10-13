Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

MTD stock opened at $1,450.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,421.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,390.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.