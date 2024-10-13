Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

KB Home Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

